Letter: A fan's view

I would like to address defensive back Kaevon Merriweather's comments concerning a true Hawkeye fan. I have been a season ticket holder for 55 years and not missed a home game for 55 years. So, if you think your comments mean much to me, you are wrong.

Maybe the wish to play in front of 1,000 people this year may come true. I wonder if a thought was given to where the scholarship dollars come from. Maybe the option of working your way through school could come into play. Taking a knee during the national anthem is a slap in the face to every American and those who have served this country in any way. There are different ways to express your position. Let's take a knee at the start of the second half or the start of the fourth quarter.