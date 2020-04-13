Letter: A far cry from his father

I was disturbed to see ads running on KWQC-TV during its evening news from the Rev. Franklin Graham, arguing for Jesus Christ as the answer to the current pandemic. While I have nothing against praying to Jesus, this is exactly the anti-science, pro-authoritarian, Trump-supporting fundamentalist Christianity that has helped get us into this current crisis.
Franklin is a far cry from his father, Billy, who was an inspirational and uniting figure. If Graham was really a Christian, he'd be donating money to hospitals, not paying for ads promoting his failed version of Christianity.
Keith Soko
Bettendorf
