The election in 2020 will determine what our country will look like over at least the next 10 years.
A few observations after the recent debates:
The Democrats recognize that a positive response to climate change would create numerous high-paying jobs. Promoting wind and solar power as a gradual replacement for fossil fuels can save our planet from the destruction which is now our future without drastic change. The current administration denies the reality of rising oceans that will destroy many areas of our coastal cities.
The need for better wages and jobs that pay a real living wage are a fundamental concern of the Democrats. The increasing wealth gap between the top 1 percent and the working class would only be addressed by the Democrats.
Health care realistically is only going to be addressed and strengthened by Democrats since the GOP has consistently tried to weaken or destroy Obamacare. Especially important is defending the policy concerning preexisting conditions and allowing children up to 26 years old to be on their parents' health insurance.
International fair trade and cooperation with allies are essential to a peaceful world. The current destruction of agreements that have benefited the United States for more than 60 years needs to be reversed. There is little indication the current administration and its party will change its destructive behavior.
It is urgent to elect leadership that will work for the people of the United States in a reasoned way and rid the country of a shoot-from-the-hip liar and self-serving racist.
Donald Moeller
Davenport