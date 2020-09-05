Letter: A few questions

Before Election Day rolls around on November 3, we will probably wear out the mute button on the television remote. One can’t escape the tsunami of advertising for and against candidates for the federal House and Senate seats from Iowa by watching something other than local broadcast programming. The ads are everywhere.
I have a few questions about the veracity and intentions of the candidates and their supporters and detractors.
First, if Sen. Joni Ernst is truly concerned about veterans’ mental health and suicide rates, why isn’t the help line number on the screen for the whole spot? And why isn’t it in a larger font when it is on screen?
Second, if Ernst is so concerned about victims of sexual assault, why did she dismiss Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony and vote to seat Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court?
Why didn’t she work harder for re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which did not pass Mitch McConnell’s Senate despite what her ads imply?
Next, are only Republican business owners allowed to make business decisions that hurt small business while attempting to improve their own bottom line? See President Trump’s record of stepping on small businesses.
Finally, if you were a small business owner who was going to lose the lease on your premises, would you rather have the letter personally signed by the property owner you had been dealing with throughout your lease or some corporate lawyer?
Charlotte Peterson
Rock Island
