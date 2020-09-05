Letter: A few questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before Election Day rolls around on November 3, we will probably wear out the mute button on the television remote. One can’t escape the tsunami of advertising for and against candidates for the federal House and Senate seats from Iowa by watching something other than local broadcast programming. The ads are everywhere.

I have a few questions about the veracity and intentions of the candidates and their supporters and detractors.

First, if Sen. Joni Ernst is truly concerned about veterans’ mental health and suicide rates, why isn’t the help line number on the screen for the whole spot? And why isn’t it in a larger font when it is on screen?

Second, if Ernst is so concerned about victims of sexual assault, why did she dismiss Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony and vote to seat Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court?

Why didn’t she work harder for re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which did not pass Mitch McConnell’s Senate despite what her ads imply?

Next, are only Republican business owners allowed to make business decisions that hurt small business while attempting to improve their own bottom line? See President Trump’s record of stepping on small businesses.