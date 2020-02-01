Letter: A few questions

A few questions regarding the impeachment trial:

1. If Kenneth Star now believes impeachment is unconstitutional and partisan, why did he spend so many years persecuting the Clintons? And at the expense of the public and my children learning early about personal conduct.

2. If the Republicans have had a bounty of information regarding Burisma and the Bidens, why would the Trump administration expend so much energy trying to manipulate a new Ukrainian leader and risk Ukrainian lives by withholding military aid? Are the Russians once again manipulating Trump’s ego?

3. What if patriotism prioritized fairness and justice for all? What if the right to prosperity and happiness included the right to healthcare for all?

4. What if nations worked together to battle homelessness, poverty and climate change, instead of each other?

If our senators don't have the strength to do the right thing, it may be up to women and millennials to have the foresight to save us from our arrogance.

Edward Dean Mayne

Bettendorf

