Letter: A few suggestions

On Jan. 19, I was one of the people who was able to get a Covid vaccination at the Greater Quad Cities Auto Auction in Milan. A big thank you to them for the use of the property. God bless them and the people who took the temperatures, administered the vaccines, and handed out consent sheets, directed traffic and all others who were involved that day. There was a traffic problem and I’m sure it will get better.

We have to do better locally in getting shots in the arm. My brother and I talked and here are a few of our suggestions:

Facilities: Let’s look at the Illinois Quad Cities. Keep using the Greater Quad Cities Auto Auction in Milan. Let’s use the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. They drive dump trucks with tons of dirt into the facility and have monster truck shows. They have a big parking lot to stage vehicles and if needed you could stage them westward on 3rd Avenue.

How about the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island? Plenty of room to have several drive-thru lanes.