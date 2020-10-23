Letter: A few things to consider

The best measure of human misery caused by the pandemic is the ratio of deaths to population. If we had the same ratio as Germany, we would have about 41,000 deaths; France, 167,000; if measured against Canada, it would be 87,000. Instead, we have over 225,000 and rising.

The Department of Labor cites 8.05 million jobs created in the last three years of the previous administration. In the first three years of this one (pre-pandemic) 6.91 million; 1.14 million fewer jobs were created. The tax cuts reduced tax revenue and inflated the national debt, rendering us less able to meet economic challenges such as the pandemic. They also increased corporate profits but did little to create jobs. Corporations enjoying tax reductions made only token redistribution to workers. Tellingly, President Trump said to his rich Mar-a-Lago guests after signing, "you all just got a lot richer."

Your taxes, not Mexico’s, are paying for the wall.