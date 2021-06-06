Letter: A fourth pillar

In response to a recent letter about three pillars, I am also appalled by con artists and tyrants. But, to be historically accurate, the Democrats are the party of slavery, the KKK, of Jim Crow, and segregation. You can’t change or rewrite history by pulling down statues that are historical fact.

Your three pillars need a fourth — stupidity — added to it and applied to the Democrats. You have already demonstrated a lack of knowledge, or ignorance. Read a history book. The Democrats are the party of intolerance. Everything they say about the Republicans can be said about the Democrats. If the "insurrection" had been organized, 10,000 Republicans would have been armed.

How are we ever going to find common ground when you hate people based on their choice of party, and your lack of knowledge? We are not a democracy, but a democratic republic. I hope I don’t have to explain that to you. The British called the Revolutionary War an insurrection. Aren’t you glad we had an armed militia to protect the people from a tyrannical government?

Kyle Nichols

LeClaire

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0