Letter: A free and fair election

It is not possible to have a free and fair election if you can’t make an informed decision. In our nation today, one simply cannot make an informed decision by relying on our mainstream media. You also cannot have a fair election using unsolicited and unverifiable mail-in ballots and then not allowing one party to observe the ballot counting process.

To believe Biden won legitimately, you have to believe that voters hammered Democrats in congressional, state, and local elections yet decided to elect the worst presidential candidate in living memory as president. You have to believe that he way under-performed among minority voters but still received 10 million more votes than Barack Obama. You have to believe that 18 of the 19 bellwether counties that have predicted the winner for 40 years got it wrong this year only. (The 19th went to all mail-in ballots, so no surprise there).

In the places where the election process was transparent and used well-established absentee ballot processes, Trump won. In places where mail-in ballots were sent out to addresses, not necessarily people, where identifications were not established, and where Republican observers were not allowed, Biden "won". Biden may be inaugurated, but I am 100% certain he did not win.

Robert Scott

Milan

