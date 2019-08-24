This past weekend, like many summer weekends in the Quad Cities, was filled with many wonderful choices for music, theater, and recreation. It was difficult to choose, but I biked to Sunset Park to watch Floatzilla, went to the Black Box Theater to see the musical “Assassins,” and enjoyed the Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival in Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Park. I particularly want to thank Shellie Moore-Guy and Nate Lawrence, founders of Polyrhythms Jazz and creators of the Bill Bell Festival. Under their direction, the non-profit Polyrhythms has been bringing quality jazz programming and arts advocacy to our community for fifteen years. Their efforts have enriched our community’s already vibrant musical scene in many ways, and last weekend’s festival was a combination of great music and an opportunity to see old friends in the neighborhood where many of our families’ histories began in Rock Island. We owe Shellie, Nate, and their committee many thanks for their commitment to bringing good music and community feeling to the Quad Cities but also for showcasing many youthful emerging artists as their performances were interspersed among the seasoned musicians. I hope the sixth annual Bill Bell Festival will grow until the sixtieth and that those who missed it this year will put it on their calendars for the next.
Linda Golden
Rock Island