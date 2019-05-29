I have a huge problem with the student loan debt forgiveness idea that the Democrats are pushing as an issue. I grew up in a single-parent family due to an early death of our father. I had no money to go to college so I gave three years of my life to the U.S. Army in return for five years of the G.I. Bill. When I exited the Army and began college I was married with a child on the way and had to work full time to support my family.
I worked a full-time factory job on second shift for seven years while attending college three-fourths of the time during the day. The company I worked for paid 75 percent of my tuition. I graduated with a Bachelor's degree and still had money left in the G.I. Bill to get me started in graduate school.
Forgiving the repayment of student loans would be an insult to me and millions of others like me who worked hard, played by the rules and made sacrifices in order to achieve their dreams of acquiring a good education. I generally vote for Democrats, but this issue is a game changer for me. It is a blatant purchase of votes.
Kerry Etringer
Davenport