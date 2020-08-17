Letter: A gem

The Davenport Compost Facility is a gem. Their website states this, "The Davenport Compost Facility produces award winning soil amendments. Whatever your project we have a product that will fit your lawn and garden needs!" This is so true. They have an amazing process to make compost for your yard and garden. Their garden soil is great for raised gardens, flower beds and pots. Their team is always very helpful, smiling and courteous. During the recent storm they offered more hours and more places to unload debris. They are so great to work with. We are so lucky to have this facility in our back yard. I am so amazed at what they can do. Keep up the good work and thank you for the service you provide.