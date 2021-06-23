Letter: A gift

The trip was a gift to my dad, Tim Peterschmidt of Davenport, for Fathers Day. We went up for the weekend and played a couple of rounds at the House on the Rock Resort. First round on the North Course, hole #8: Dad used his King Cobra Hybrid #4 and a TaylorMade TP5 golf ball. It was 165 yards, par 3. He was first off the tee. Perfect shot straight for the pin. He said, "I think it bounced off the back." I said, "No dad it went in."