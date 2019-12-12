Letter: A glass overflowing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has always claimed the lock and dam system is not designed for flood control. While that may be true, I say that mismanagement of those dams contribute to flooding.

As a example take two glasses that are the same. Fill one glass three-quarter full and the other half full. The three-quarter full glass represents the normal or desired river level maintained for river traffic. The half full glass represents an average flood year. Now pour that half full glass into the other, and it will overflow, much like flooding.

If the Corps would lower the river levels starting in December through March, the river would be much lower to accept much more spring melt and runoff. During that three-to-four month period river traffic is low and some years nonexistent. The cost for flood damage far exceeds what little is lost in barge traffic.

Bill Dunkin

Rock Island

