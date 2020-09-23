Letter: A global solution is needed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic and related economic crisis are global problems calling for global solutions.

I urge Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to cosponsor the Support for Global Financial Institution Pandemic Response Act, which would direct the International Monetary Fund to provide financial resources to low-and-middle-income countries — at no cost to U.S. taxpayers.

By helping poor nations cope with the economic and healthcare costs of the pandemic, the bill could help countries save millions of lives.

Left unchecked, the current global crises will hurt our trade partners, and ultimately American companies and workers. Economic catastrophe, bankruptcy and failed states can breed terrorism and threaten U.S. security interests. Without congressional action, the public health crisis and deepening world recession could kill millions of people who would otherwise live. This bill is consistent with Iowa values — saving millions of lives at no cost to us.

I urge Grassley and Ernst to cosponsor this legislation, which is good for Iowa, good for the United States, and good for the world.

Jennie S. Schmidt

West Branch

