Letter: A good suggestion

Michael Moore, as a guest on MSNBC's show, The Reidout, offered a really good suggestion: a daily briefing from Joe Biden, even if it's only from his basement. However, if I were producing the program, I would place him in front of his bookcase, as a contrast to Donald Trump, who doesn't even own a book, except for that Bible he likes to wave around but hasn't read.
The networks repeat every one of Trump's asinine utterances over and over, ad nauseum. (Our mute button is almost worn out.) We would much rather hear a few words of good sense from Joe Biden, our next president.
Karen Brei
Bettendorf
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!