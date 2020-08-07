You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A good suggestion
topical

Letter: A good suggestion

{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Moore, as a guest on MSNBC's show, The Reidout, offered a really good suggestion: a daily briefing from Joe Biden, even if it's only from his basement. However, if I were producing the program, I would place him in front of his bookcase, as a contrast to Donald Trump, who doesn't even own a book, except for that Bible he likes to wave around but hasn't read.

The networks repeat every one of Trump's asinine utterances over and over, ad nauseum. (Our mute button is almost worn out.) We would much rather hear a few words of good sense from Joe Biden, our next president.

Karen Brei

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News