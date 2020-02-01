Letter: A grave betrayal

The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of democracy. Jay Sekulow and his fellow Republican counselors side-stepped the facts of the president’s attempts to influence the 2016 and 2020 elections, and cast the Senate impeachment hearings as "the most massive interference in an election in American history."

This is akin to Cyrano de Bergerac telling me my nose is too long.

I listened carefully to the Democratic managers’ testimonies, but their Republican counterparts argument consisted entirely of: "I know you are, but what am I?" rhetoric.

To invite foreign influence in an election is to strike at the heart of the democratic process. And to blame a legitimate investigation into it is to add a grave insult to a tragic injury. Even if Trump is "exonerated" by the Senate, 53-47, the American public owes it to itself and to the republic, the uniquely democratic country in which we live, a strongly supportive vote at the ballot box.

We can’t sleep through the unbalancing of power, the lies and misconduct of the current administration. Any voter tired of democracy can easily find plenty of oligarchies, dictatorships and harshly totalitarian countries that would welcome a few more sheep to their fold.