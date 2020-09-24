Letter: A Harris administration

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is what you can expect under a Kamala Harris administration.

If you are pro-life, you know that Harris will force you to pay for abortion.

If you are concerned about border security, you know that she compares Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the Ku Klux Klan and wants to defund border enforcement.

If you are concerned about fiscal responsibility or the quality of our healthcare system, you know she has endorsed "Medicare for All", even for illegal immigrants.

If you want to keep your private health plan, she plans to take it away.

If you are concerned about the right to bear arms, she says she will use executive orders to get around public support for the Second Amendment.

If you are worried about energy independence, she plans to ban fracking.

If you are concerned about energy costs, she plans to ban petroleum products.

If you, or anyone you know has been falsely accused, her vicious attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh tell you she will prosecute any accusation against you, without evidence or due process.