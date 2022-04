We seniors who don't have a computer or smartphone are losing out. We don't know what's on sale at the grocery store, and to get our drivers license renewed is a real fiasco. The phone number on the reminder card just tells you to renew online. My sister is 80 years old and I am 84. We go to Tipton to get our license renewed. Tipton talks to you on the phone. Life for seniors is just one hassle after another these days.