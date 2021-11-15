Letter: A historic plan

The White House and congressional leaders have reached a deal on the Build Back Better economic recovery plan. This plan is a transformative step forward in helping tens of millions of Americans get on their feet after the pandemic.
This plan extends the new child tax credit payments another year, meaning children already lifted out of poverty this year won't be pushed back down next year, and provides much-needed assistance to low-income renters to help them afford rent. It also includes funding to manufacture more COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world. And the plan is paid for by making the wealthy and corporations pay a fairer share of taxes.
This plan is historic. It lays the foundation for building an economy where no one gets left behind. I invite you to join me in urging Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst to support the Build Back Better bill by voting "yes."
Sister Jan Cebula
Clinton