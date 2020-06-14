Letter: A history lesson

I have heard many of my fellow white friends angrily denounce the looting that has taken place during some of the protests of the George Floyd killing.
That's interesting. When I was in school, I was told that our nation was started by an act of looting, when protesters stormed a ship and dumped the tea into the Boston harbor.
Isn't it ironic that those white looters, who dressed as Native Americans by the way, were declared heroes, and none of the history books mourn the financial loss suffered by the British East India Company, which owned the tea?
Ken Gullette
Moline
