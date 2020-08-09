Letter: A history lesson

In his article, "Don't honor traitors," Ronald Koehn (July 28th letter) was incorrect in stating that there are no statues erected to Benedict Arnold, America's greatest traitor. There is a statue of a marble boot and leg at the Saratoga National Historical Park in New York. The leg honors the contribution of Arnold in winning the Battle of Saratoga, which resulted in the French alliance, which made it possible to gain our independence. Arnold was wounded in that leg three times during the war and his leg has been considered as his honorable part. Many historians believe that without Arnold's contributions, we may never have achieved independence.

Confederates were legally not considered traitors because none were convicted by the U.S. Senate. Jefferson Davis, president of the confederacy, was indicted and served two years in prison but was denied due process since he never had a trial. As a result he was released. There was a legal question, which has never been adequately settled as to whether a Confederate was still considered a U. S. citizen after their state seceded from the Union.

If they were not then they could not be considered a traitor by legal definition. Lincoln's Reconstruction plan was designed to grant presidential pardons and amnesty, which erased all guilt and provided for no punishment for embers of the confederacy.