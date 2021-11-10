Letter: A hue and cry

We have been drenched in the hue and cry of a "reckless tax and spend program" outlined by President Biden, and attacked by the party of the rich. These posturing Republicans are counting on the tendency for voters to forget . So let us harken back to a couple helpful facts we need to recall concerning the Trump legacy. One simple fact stands out and it most certainly is the chief item from that legacy that they most strenuously prefer that we would disregard.
During Trump's four years in office, our debt grew by $7.8 trillion. Fact number two: much of that amount came from tax cuts for the richest in the land, reducing corporate rates down from 35% to 21%; the richer you were, the bigger the pay-raise. This was rushed through Congress at light-speed, the public be damned.
It doesn't take a math genius to compare these amounts. The Build Back Better plan from President Biden carries a ten-year price tag of $3.4 trillion, less than half the number of Trump's deficit, which was accrued in only four years. Knowing which amount has benefited or will benefit the average American should be the new focus of a different hue and cry.
Sherry Paul
Bettendorf