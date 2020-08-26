 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A huge crush of mail?
topical

Letter: A huge crush of mail?

{{featured_button_text}}

What is this idea that there will be a "huge crush of mail" when ballots are sent in? When the stimulus checks came out a few months ago virtually everyone who received one got a boastful letter from President Trump, complete with his enormous signature. Mine went directly into my bank account, and I still got a letter. Did this cause a huge crush of mail? Of course not, and neither will the ballots.

Kristine Sherman

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News