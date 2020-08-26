Letter: A huge crush of mail?

What is this idea that there will be a "huge crush of mail" when ballots are sent in? When the stimulus checks came out a few months ago virtually everyone who received one got a boastful letter from President Trump, complete with his enormous signature. Mine went directly into my bank account, and I still got a letter. Did this cause a huge crush of mail? Of course not, and neither will the ballots.
Kristine Sherman
Davenport
