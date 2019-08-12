Some people make the argument that they could do the same amount of damage with a pump shotgun as they could with an assault rifle. To them I would say: When you shoot a pump shotgun you feel the violence you're inflicting; just a couple shots leaves your teeth rattling in your head. With an assault rifle all you hear is a 'pop, pop, pop,' with no recoil. It's just a small step up from pulling the trigger on a toy gun, making the act of killing violent only to the victims, not the shooter.
Psychologically this makes a huge difference, making an assault rifle the weapon of choice for evil, misguided or disturbed people who just want to kill as many people as they can and want it to be "easy."
Tom Hebbeln
Davenport