In Leonard Pitts' column, "The Job of a Journalist," (Nov. 13) he indicates that journalists consider themselves watchdogs. The way the column is written, he is certainly a growly watchdog.

The column is written in a judgmental hateful way. How much of the division and hatefulness expressed in our nation today is due to the expression of irresponsible journalists? Are journalists incapable of expressing a difference of opinion without using judgmental, hateful, or inflammatory language? No wonder so many distrust or dislike the media. How about being kinder, gentler watchdogs and showing differences in a more kind way?

Ruth Braet

Calamus, Iowa

