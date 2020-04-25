Letter: A lack of shame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats and our media will again try to take President Trump down over his handling of this pandemic, so here are a few details that probably won't be in our media.

We have approximately 1,000 fewer hospitals now then we did in 1975 and over 500,000 fewer hospitals beds.

The Obama administration used and did not replenish the nation's emergency stockpile of medical supplies, including the N95 mask. Calls for action came from experts concerned for America's ability to respond to future pandemics and the Obama administration failed to heed the warning.

Obama's tax on medical devices under Obamacare caused the loss of jobs, and the production of these devices moved to countries like China, which makes us dependent on them.

In January, President Trump banned foreigners who had been in China and was called a racist by the media, bigoted by Democrats and xenophobic by Joe Biden. America knows lives were saved by his actions.

On Jan. 31, Trump bans flights from China.

On Feb. 3, the World Health Organization chief urged countries not to close borders to foreigners from China.

On Feb. 5, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Democrats stated his travel ban is part of Trump's war against immigrants.