Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pandemic, I’ve had communications with her office about various issues. When I had concerns about masking in schools, I emailed her staff. The day she signed the bill to eliminate mask mandates in Iowa schools, I got a call from her office to make sure I’d heard the news. We are so fortunate to have  Reynolds as a leader and an example for all Iowans, especially our daughters. She is a down-to-earth public servant with a strong record of fighting for the freedom and prosperity of all Iowans. She is humble, kind and compassionate. Not to mention hard working. She is every bit the champion for all Iowans.

While other states shut down during the pandemic, Reynolds took a different approach. She fought to protect public health while also protecting our individual rights and freedoms. She put her faith in Iowans, and Iowa came out on top. I have friends and family in other states, and believe me, my out-of-state friends are taking notice as to how Iowa is rising.

Reynolds understands what it means to be a public servant. She listens to Iowans. Rather than telling us what is best for us and our families, she fights for our rights. She understands that parents matter. Let's keep Iowa's leadership strong and our future prosperous. I support Gov. Reynolds for re-election in 2022.

Kara Kruse

Bettendorf

