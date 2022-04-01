Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pandemic, I’ve had communications with her office about various issues. When I had concerns about masking in schools, I emailed her staff. The day she signed the bill to eliminate mask mandates in Iowa schools, I got a call from her office to make sure I’d heard the news. We are so fortunate to have Reynolds as a leader and an example for all Iowans, especially our daughters. She is a down-to-earth public servant with a strong record of fighting for the freedom and prosperity of all Iowans. She is humble, kind and compassionate. Not to mention hard working. She is every bit the champion for all Iowans.