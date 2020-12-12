Letter: A legal road

There were two outstanding articles in last Sunday's newspaper. Don Wooten wrote an excellent analysis of our nation’s present political situation. In summation he states: Donald Trump is "a persuasive, fast-talker who was out of his league in the inner working of government," one who "hits a brick wall when up against those who understand the situation and know what they are doing."

The editorial board then explains why the editors think that, in the race between Rita Hart and Marianette Miller-Meeks, Hart should "Settle this in Iowa" rather than appealing to the U.S. House of Representatives.

I disagree.

Wooten has largely disregarded a third category of Trump supporters: those who realize how incompetent he is but support him anyway because they think they will profit from his popularity. Most Republican politicians fit into this category; they have stretched every law and rule and tradition to the breaking point in order to win. They make our voting more complicated each time we cast our ballot, to name just one example, and claim to be solving a problem that statistics show does not exist.