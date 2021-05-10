Letter: A less radical place

The recent report that Iowa Rep. Matt Windschitl, the House majority leader, introduced a law to "protect our liberties" making vaccine passports illegal was interesting. Windschitl's perception of "liberty" has affected Iowans previously regarding firearms and fireworks. This representative hails from Harrison County, which holds 21 people/square mile as opposed to Scott’s 361. Harrison County’s largest town has 2,500 people. Having grown up in rural Harrison County, I can attest to the delight, and by luck, the minimal harm of setting fireworks off when the nearest neighbor was a mile away. As a current resident of Bettendorf, I yearn for the cacophony of explosions blasting away before and after a holiday to stop already.

Windschitl's perceptions represent other rural areas that depend on farming and/or jobs their citizens commute to in large communities. I sympathize with a desire to maintain a more homogeneous and decentralized lifestyle rural communities provide, but I have chosen to live in a large community that requires me to be, well, "civilized".