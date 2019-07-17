Vice President Mike Pence was at the Mexican border recently, checking out the inhumane conditions there. According to the Washington Post, he "appeared to scrunch his nose when entering the facility, stayed for a moment and left.” He proceeded to blame it all on the Democrats, without any plan to end this horrid mess.
This is the letter I would send to Vice President Pence, if I thought he would actually read it. With Bible handy at all times, he should have no problem finding these verses:
"For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in."
"Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt…"
"Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy."
Kristine Sherman
Davenport