Good for the Davenport Public Library for hosting a card and letter writing event to write a "real" paper-and-pen letter, as described by Alma Gaul in last Sunday's Times.
There is hope. My mother, Bonnie Walling, wrote at least one letter each morning. Her daughters living outside of Davenport received a letter weekly and were expected to write back that often, though we weren't always good about that.
My parents' basket of Christmas cards was overflowing each year. When I visited, I got to read letters and cards and catch up on all of the news from friends and family. Mom passed away three years ago. When I see my cousins or hear from one of Mom's friends, it never fails that I hear or read, "I really miss your mother's letters."
I have continued to write and/or send cards to a few of her friends. I'm sure it's not quite the same, but it is a letter in the mailbox that comes from someone who cares enough to spend the time to put pen to paper. By the way, I'm copying Alma's bit about letter writing and sending it to my sisters, cousins and a few of Mom's friends. I hope this isn't a dying art. When was the last time you got a friendly letter in the mail, and how did it make you feel?
Mary (Walling) Ostrom
Davenport