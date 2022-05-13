Letter: A letter to Iowa schoolchildren

Dear Students,

We write to you today to share our sadness and frustration with how you, and your teachers, are being maligned by far too many of Iowa’s elected officials. Alleging a “sinister agenda” against children,” your teachers have been falsely accused of providing you with “obscene material,” rather than being responsive to the needs of LGBTQ+ children and youth. In a classic case of “a solution in search of a problem,” the governor of Iowa signed into law a bill banning the participation of transgender girls in girls’ sports. Across Iowa districts, books dealing with racial inequality and sexual identity are being removed from the shelves of school libraries.

In a clear statement of mistrust, teachers will now be required to post their course materials online. Calling it “divisive,” the 2021 session of the Iowa legislature prohibited the teaching of such historical realities as racism or sexism. We all know, however, that an accurate understanding of history can serve to unite, rather than divide a country and its people. As if this isn’t enough, the governor is intent on siphoning off dollars from our already underfunded public schools, and providing millions to a small number of private school students.

You deserve better! We want you to know that you are loved and valued just as you are, regardless of your race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin. You are Iowa's greatest treasure, and we celebrate your journey and uniqueness as a person.

Wishing you success in all that you do,

On behalf of One Human Family QCA,

Prof. Dale Blesz

Prof. Allison Ambrose

Rev. Richard Hendricks

Ms. Georgia Jecklin

Rabbi Henry Jay Karp

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0