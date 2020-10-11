Letter: A liberal agenda

For the sake of what little journalistic integrity that the newspapers in the Quad Cities have, I ask that you please stop the extensive use of Associated Press (AP) stories, quotes and polls. All intelligent people know that the Associated Press is just the propaganda arm of the Democratic National Committee. Lies, slant and opinion masquerading as truth.

We used to laughingly refer to The Associated Press as "Associalist Press" and the (AP) as "All Propaganda." It’s not a joke now, as the lies have become more destructive and the newspapers’ use of them has increased. The mission of all newspapers used to be to inform the readers of facts and truths. It is sad that now the newspapers, as well as other media sources, only care about pushing over-liberal agendas and fooling the people who trust you. Shame on you for violating that trust.