Letter: A lie

Gov. Kim Reynolds' approach to the pandemic has convinced half of Iowans to get vaccinated and the rest not. From the beginning, she has given conflicting messages and prioritized individual freedom over the common good.
With K-12 schools and colleges and universities opening, Iowa is experiencing a third wave of more contagious infections and hospitalizations. The simplest and most cost-effective defense to keep our kids, families and their teachers safe is to get vaccinated and wear a face mask when indoors around others.
Reynolds says masks don’t work. That’s a lie. Her cruel and stubborn failure is resulting in preventable sickness, death and economic calamity for Iowa businesses.
She’s done with the virus that is not done with us. She is acting like a teenager tired of cleaning her room. She should get out of the way. We need leaders working together to get things back to normal. Sadly, she has shown she is not up to the job.
Joe Bolkcom
Iowa City
(Bolkcom is a state senator from Iowa City)