 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A life lesson
topical

Letter: A life lesson

In the article "Fake Sportsmanship," columnist John Marx makes a slanted, cynical case against an age-old display of sportsmanship, the handshake line at the end of the game. Does Marx know better than parents, teachers and coaches involved in youth sports when it comes to showing respect for your opponent? Doesn't our present day society stress competition and the importance of winning enough? Why not throw out the rule books to all the games completely?

The one sport that maintains the handshake line to this day is hockey, but while Marx makes mention of that fact, he dishonors the tradition for the sake of expediency. Perhaps he should have asked Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin for their opinions on the matter and truly done his job as a reporter. I can't believe that Marx has even been to a professional hockey game — a man of his mentality could not begin to grasp the essence of the rules of the game.

There's a life lesson in the handshake line, one that places value above just winning once the game is over and done. But isn't it funny? Just when the new year comes calling and the hearts of young and old alike are tuned to the promise of a better future, Marx debases the one display of sportsmanship and decency that is still with us — and takes all of a few seconds to perform — the handshake.

I'll put my money on the parents, teachers and coaches to decide this one.

Neal Sears

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thank you

On Monday, Dec. 20, I was at Long John Silver's on Brady Street. I was doing the drive-through and getting some lunch for a shut-in person. It…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Our rights

Smokers' rights were significantly restricted when it became apparent the ill effects of second-hand smoke. Initially, when enacted, there was…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Annoyed

I read two equally ridiculous letters to the editor in this newspaper, both on the same page and both on Christmas Eve, when all I wanted to d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News