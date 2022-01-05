Letter: A life lesson

In the article "Fake Sportsmanship," columnist John Marx makes a slanted, cynical case against an age-old display of sportsmanship, the handshake line at the end of the game. Does Marx know better than parents, teachers and coaches involved in youth sports when it comes to showing respect for your opponent? Doesn't our present day society stress competition and the importance of winning enough? Why not throw out the rule books to all the games completely?

The one sport that maintains the handshake line to this day is hockey, but while Marx makes mention of that fact, he dishonors the tradition for the sake of expediency. Perhaps he should have asked Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin for their opinions on the matter and truly done his job as a reporter. I can't believe that Marx has even been to a professional hockey game — a man of his mentality could not begin to grasp the essence of the rules of the game.

There's a life lesson in the handshake line, one that places value above just winning once the game is over and done. But isn't it funny? Just when the new year comes calling and the hearts of young and old alike are tuned to the promise of a better future, Marx debases the one display of sportsmanship and decency that is still with us — and takes all of a few seconds to perform — the handshake.