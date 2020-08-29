 Skip to main content
Letter: A life saver
Thank you, U.S. Postal Service. All Americans should take a minute today to thank your local mail carrier. Like most homes, many days the mail received falls under the title of junk or bills. But what about that day you receive the good mail, such as birthday cards, Christmas greetings, or a thank you note from the family of a recently deceased friend.

Many good religious or civic organizations use the mail to solicit donations, such as for St. Jude Children's Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, the Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity. These organizations would not exist without the USPS. Many senior citizens rely on receiving medications this way. This list will go on forever because of the dedicated people of the USPS.

Again, thank you United States Postal Service employees. We can't live without you.

Jane Hartman

Sherrard

