Letter: A logical conclusion

On Dec. 14, Eugene Mattecheck, Jr. penned a well thought-out, factual letter titled "Not Trump." Eugene made six statements showing how Biden policies have caused our country great harm since his inauguration. The writer backed each statement with solid factual, convincing examples to prove his point.
On Dec. 20, Leslie Bell countered "Not Trump." She begins by calling Mr. Mattecheck's statements and facts as false (specious) … with no backup evidence. She continues line-by-line making statements, many seething in apparent anger and hatred, about former President Trump that are not substantiated with any facts. Maybe she didn't have any. I suspect she didn't.
A logical conclusion after reading both letters is that in Ms. Bell's eyes it's better for our country to have runaway inflation, extremely high gas prices, millions of illegal border crossings, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, a failed COVID policy, and a presidential approval rating of 40%, instead of a former president who had none of the aforementioned.
Jim Robinson
LeClaire