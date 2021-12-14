Letter: A long wait

On Dec. 7, I took my wife to Genesis East ER, per the instruction of her doctor after a fainting fall to the floor. She was having headaches. We got checked in at 3:20 p.m. and triaged immediately. Then after being scheduled for a CT scan and a room, we were sent back to the waiting room.

The CT scan was done soon after. The ER was packed. All waiting for a room or further exams. One lad was waiting since 10 a.m. Two were infants that cried occasionally. The mother of a 15-month old noted he had no more tears when crying after a long wait. The ladies checking in the continuous parade of patients were as gracious, efficient and helpful as is possible. Three men did not check in because of the wait. Three others that checked in left. The place was still packed and no one going to rooms. We left after three hours. My wife was feeling better.

Do our leaders care about this misery caused by un-vaccinated people jamming our hospitals.