Letter: A longstanding problem

I am writing in response to recent reporting by the Quad-City Times about Davenport's schools. The Times is putting out the message that the Iowa State Board of Education has recently threatened our schools and has recently lost patience with our schools. This is not what was discussed at recent state board of education meetings in Des Moines. The board has urged Davenport Schools to follow our laws for years. School leaders have chosen not to do this and even now continue to refuse education to students with disabilities.

Audits from the past decade show a district that does not take care of its students and does not take care of its teachers and staff. Reports from as far back as the 1970s show unchecked racism. As administrators enjoy lavish lifestyles, our kids and teachers go without the support they need and without the support our taxes pay for.