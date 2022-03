I read with interest your Sunday editorial, "Turning a blind eye." Your word of caution is well-placed. I was an employee of Eastman Kodak Company when management rejected the option to downsize its paper and chemical operation and develop its digital photography. Big mistake. Ask a young person if they know "Kodak", and you'll likely get a blank stare. The state of Iowa may repeat Kodak's mistake as the nation turns toward electric vehicles.