Letter: A losing team

If sports are a metaphor for life, then legendary coach John McKay could have been talking about the Biden administration instead of his hapless Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We didn't tackle well today, but we made up for it by not blocking." That would be like Coach Biden saying "we didn't handle the withdrawal from Afghanistan well, but we made up for it by screwing up the southern border." Or, "we didn't handle the supply chain crisis well, but we made up for it with hyperinflation."

"If you have everyone back from a team that lost ten games," McKay said, "the experience isn't too important." The same could be said for President Biden's team of experts who haven't done anything right yet.

"Jerry's a nice kid, but so's my wife and she's no quarterback. Corky is emotional as hell, but she can't play football worth a damn." Somehow our vice president comes to mind.

"Maybe not this century, but we will be back and we will be a better football team," which should give us hope for our country.

During a 42-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, McKay said he felt like leaving the stadium and hitchhiking home. Could you blame President Biden if he hitchhiked home from the White House?