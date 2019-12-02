Letter: A lost sense of decency

McCarthyism appears again.

Age 89 has some advantages. I was a theological student in seminary at Alexandria, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., at the time Sen. McCarthy and Roger Cohen were holding forth in the Senate office building charging people as communists.

This is reviewed presently in the current Foreign Affairs magazine. By William J. Burns October 14, 2019.

"That Senator McCarthy's chief counsel, Roy Cohn, was also Donald Trump's lawyer and mentor is one of history's sad ironies. Trump's scorched-earth tactics, casual relationship with truth, and contempt for career public service bear more than a passing resemblance to the playbook that Cohn wrote for McCarthy. And when Trump cried out for a "new Roy Cohn" to replace the late original, it was hardly a surprise that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared-or that he dove into the muck of the Ukraine scandal and agitated for the removal of a career ambassador whose integrity and expertise proved to be an obstruction."