Letter: A lot to answer for

We are all human beings made by God. He made us to know him, to love him and to serve him. He even gave us the Ten Commandments to follow so we could stay on the right track in order to reach heaven and him. But have we? No, we have not. The Fifth Commandment is, "Thou shalt not kill." Yet almost every day there is a report in the newspaper or on the television news of someone being killed or of a mass murder that took place in one of our cities.

Even worse than that is the murder of innocent babies in the wombs of their mothers called abortion, which was made legal by so-called politicians who want us to believe they know right from wrong. Well, they don't! Abortion is the most heinous crime there is. Over 62 million babies have been killed since 1973. How can anyone kill a tiny baby? The baby's tiny arms and legs are pulled off. Their head is crushed. The baby suffers intense pain. We must put an end to abortion. The guilty ones need to repent — ask for God's forgiveness — before its too late. The world has a lot to answer for. We, Americans, have a lot to answer for.