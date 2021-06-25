 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A lot to answer for
topical

Letter: A lot to answer for

We are all human beings made by God. He made us to know him, to love him and to serve him. He even gave us the Ten Commandments to follow so we could stay on the right track in order to reach heaven and him. But have we? No, we have not. The Fifth Commandment is, "Thou shalt not kill." Yet almost every day there is a report in the newspaper or on the television news of someone being killed or of a mass murder that took place in one of our cities.

Even worse than that is the murder of innocent babies in the wombs of their mothers called abortion, which was made legal by so-called politicians who want us to believe they know right from wrong. Well, they don't! Abortion is the most heinous crime there is. Over 62 million babies have been killed since 1973. How can anyone kill a tiny baby? The baby's tiny arms and legs are pulled off. Their head is crushed. The baby suffers intense pain. We must put an end to abortion. The guilty ones need to repent — ask for God's forgiveness — before its too late. The world has a lot to answer for. We, Americans, have a lot to answer for.

Ruth Weber

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The best

I was just reading the letter to the editor, "Democrats are Smart." I really agree with John Collopy of Galesburg, when he talks about Donald Trump.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thank you

A huge thank you to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Squad. Together you have done more to promote conservatism in th…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A gift

The trip was a gift to my dad, Tim Peterschmidt of Davenport, for Fathers Day. We went up for the weekend and played a couple of rounds at the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News