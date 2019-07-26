I see by your editorial in July 21 paper that the word racist was coupled to President Trump because he mistakenly told some American ladies to leave America if they did not like it.
It was not about racism but about love of America and the freedoms that they enjoy. The ladies are expressing ideals that are basically against America. This is why the president said basically if you do not like America, go away. It was not racist at all. You misrepresent the good value of the press when you distort the truth.
William M. Grothus
Bettendorf