Letter: A lovely house

I just returned from a neighborhood stroll in my former hometown to see the "rainbow house" that was being threatened by the city with a fine if they did not amend their paint choices.

The house looks lovely. It reflects an obvious intention to improve the property with a welcoming, unique touch. It was a bright spot on a walk that included knee-high weeds, tons of litter and uneven, crumbling sidewalks that nearly caused a fall.

No effort to add some vibrancy and care to the area should be treated in such a fashion. To the person who complained, I suggest grabbing a garbage sack and cleaning up the litter if you are so concerned about the neighborhood. Try starting a community garden or putting up a little free library. Add some touches reflecting your own personal taste to your own property.

To the city, put your time and money toward continuing to make the parks and public spaces nice again.

Lulu Bodie

Squires, Mo.

(The writer is formerly of Moline)

