Letter: A low bar

Recent polling shows 94% of Republicans approve of Donald Trump as president. That is an amazing number. It shows Trump has risen in the expectations of his party. Or, the party’s expectations are lowering to meet Trump.

Historically, Republicans were fiscally conservative and would reject deficit spending. Not anymore. We are racking up $1 trillion annual deficits. Republicans previously looked at 2.6% GDP growth and 8.1 million new jobs (over Obama’s last three years) as failing. Now, Trump’s three-years of 2.6% GDP growth and 6.6 million new jobs is the greatest economy ever.

Historically, Republicans were for free trade (voted 3-to-1 for NAFTA in 1993); then Trump was elected and Republicans hated NAFTA. Then Trump signed NAFTA 2.0 (nearly identical) into law, and now it’s the greatest trade deal ever. The China trade deal is nonexistent.

Historically, Republicans promoted the projection of strength and stability in the world and once felt the world’s leaders were laughing at previous administrations. Now, world leaders are literally laughing (on camera) at our leadership. Our allies don’t trust us, and none of our enemies seem the slightest bit phased by our projected "strength."