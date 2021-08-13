Letter: A low priority

To those who have yet to be vaccinated: Granted, if people have medical problems or religious reasons that they cannot receive Covid vaccinations, then they need to consult their own personal physicians to see what alternative may be available. CDC studies have shown that the majority of people admitted to hospitals for Covid infections have not received vaccinations for Covid. Those people that claim to be concerned about their constitutional rights to not be vaccinated should be brought up to date. You do not have the right to infect people around you. If you have real concerns about the vaccines then you should consult with your personal physicians and not listen to all the misinformation that is broadcast on TV, online, from right-wing media or Fox News.