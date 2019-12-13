Letter: A major undertaking

Last week, the United Nations (UN) issued its annual greenhouse gas (GHG) Emissions Gap Report for 2019. Scientists at the UN concluded that GHG emissions have increased by 1.5% globally since the Paris Climate Accord was signed.

The G20 countries that produce 80% of global GHG emissions failed to meet their commitments to lower their GHG emissions. The UN now recommends "rapid and transformational action" by all countries to avoid the direst consequences of the climate crisis.

Earth is capable of removing half of the global GHG emissions that are currently being produced. Therefore, the UN has established a global goal of a 50% reduction in GHG emissions by the year 2030.

The U.S. has 5% of the world’s population yet produces 20% of the global GHG emissions each year. Producing and burning fossil fuels (wood, oil, coal, natural gas and biofuels) accounts for 80% of all U.S. GHG emissions. To cut our GHG emissions in half by 2030, our government must implement programs to convert half of U.S. energy production (and consumption) from fossil fuels to clean energy (wind, solar, thermal and nuclear power) over the next 10 years.

This is obviously a major undertaking. The 2020 election is critical. Our elected public servants need the political will (our support) to implement these programs.