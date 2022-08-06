Letter: A man's world

It's a man's world.

Men make more money than women. The government is not trying to control their bodies.

Men also have abortions. They can have a vasectomy, which kill the sperm that make babies and will impregnate women to produce babies.

Their lives are not endangered. They don't have to carry a baby nine months after they possibly have been raped or had incest. Think of the woman's body, and she has to live with her conscience for the rest of her life.

Feels like a woman doesn't have a chance of being a voice for her own body. Why doesn't the government stop that?

Nancy Fulton

Port Byron